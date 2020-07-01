762 S VILLAGE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets coffee bar elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage internet access

HYDE PARK VILLAGE...FURNISHED!! Walk to it all! Amazing 1600 sq ft condo offering fantastic living space with two balconies! Balconies overlook the fountain of Hyde Park Village! Restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more .... all an elevator button away! Skip to Bayshore Boulevard and downtown! Sizzling wood plank flooring throughout! Custom high end designer light fixtures throughout. Electric motor shades to dim the lighting for those intimate Hyde Park evenings! Sensational living room with flat screen tv! Dining room equipped with a bar! HUGE master retreat with walk in closet. California closets throughout! Master bathroom with double sink vanitites and tub with separate shower stall! 2nd bedroom with private full bathroom. Bonus TWO assigned parking spaces in a gated garage attached to the complex. Hyde Park Village ... walk to it all! Option of $4250 all inclusive ... includes internet, electric and cable.