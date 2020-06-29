All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

7608 S West Shore Blvd

7608 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7608 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Landings at Port Tampa Living! Gorgeous 3/2.5 home with tons of natural lighting throughout this gorgeous home. Covered front porch leads into this magnificent home that features either a formal living or dining room meant for entertaining. Kitchen offers tons of counter and cupboard space, complete stainless steel appliance package as well as a cute breakfast bar meant for chatting as the evening meals are being prepared. Master bedroom has much to offer from its large walk in closet; as well as its own private bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Attached rear porch opens into a fenced yard making this home highly desirable. This home is pet friendly to dogs only. Spacious 2 .5 car garage is excellent for extra storage or motorcycles/kayaks or a shop for crafts/wood working. Close to all major highways and popular eating spots and dont forget the many shopping boutiques that South Tampa has to offer. Occupied, Avail 11/15/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have any available units?
7608 S West Shore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have?
Some of 7608 S West Shore Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 S West Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7608 S West Shore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 S West Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 S West Shore Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7608 S West Shore Blvd offers parking.
Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 S West Shore Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 7608 S West Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7608 S West Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 S West Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 S West Shore Blvd has units with dishwashers.
