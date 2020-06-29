7608 S West Shore Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Landings at Port Tampa Living! Gorgeous 3/2.5 home with tons of natural lighting throughout this gorgeous home. Covered front porch leads into this magnificent home that features either a formal living or dining room meant for entertaining. Kitchen offers tons of counter and cupboard space, complete stainless steel appliance package as well as a cute breakfast bar meant for chatting as the evening meals are being prepared. Master bedroom has much to offer from its large walk in closet; as well as its own private bathroom. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share the hallway bathroom. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Attached rear porch opens into a fenced yard making this home highly desirable. This home is pet friendly to dogs only. Spacious 2 .5 car garage is excellent for extra storage or motorcycles/kayaks or a shop for crafts/wood working. Close to all major highways and popular eating spots and dont forget the many shopping boutiques that South Tampa has to offer. Occupied, Avail 11/15/2019.