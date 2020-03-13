7301 N BRANCH AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Modern, Convenient Central Tampa Location, Ceramic Tile throughout, Large Fenced Corner Lot. Inside is bright and ceramic tile throughout for beauty, light and easy maintenance. A perfect way to showcase your own color preferences and colorful area rugs. The master bath has a walk-in shower. The kitchen has custom tile work. It also features a large closet pantry. The living area has sliding glass doors looking out on a large fenced in yard. The yard has beautiful shade trees to cool your home in the summer. You will be centrally located to most areas of Tampa... or hop on the nearby expressway to quickly reach your destination out of the area. This is the ideal home that everyone is looking for and will be surprised to find it at this affordable price. Owner will consider joint venture. Sorry No Pets.