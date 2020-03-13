All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

7301 N BRANCH AVENUE

7301 North Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7301 North Branch Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Modern, Convenient Central Tampa Location, Ceramic Tile throughout, Large Fenced Corner Lot. Inside is bright and ceramic tile throughout for beauty, light and easy maintenance. A perfect way to showcase your own color preferences and colorful area rugs. The master bath has a walk-in shower. The kitchen has custom tile work. It also features a large closet pantry. The living area has sliding glass doors looking out on a large fenced in yard. The yard has beautiful shade trees to cool your home in the summer. You will be centrally located to most areas of Tampa... or hop on the nearby expressway to quickly reach your destination out of the area. This is the ideal home that everyone is looking for and will be surprised to find it at this affordable price. Owner will consider joint venture. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have any available units?
7301 N BRANCH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have?
Some of 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7301 N BRANCH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 N BRANCH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
