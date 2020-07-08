All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 723 S Oregon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
723 S Oregon Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

723 S Oregon Ave

723 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

723 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
723 S Oregon Ave Available 06/01/20 Hyde Park Townhouse - Great Location in Old Hyde Park Village - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom with Garage, Loft/Den/Office and huge partially finished attic.

Live right in Old Hyde Park Village and "Golden Triangle", this location can't be beat. Walk a half a block to the Village and down the street to Bayshore Blvd.
-Large Eat-in Kitchen
-Open dining area with two story ceilings and wet-bar
-Fireplace in sunken living room
-1 car garage
-Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
-Large bathroom with Shower and Tub
-2nd Bedroom also has walk-in closet
-Loft can be used as office, den, or guest quarters (possible 3rd Bedroom)
-Half Bath Downstairs
-Washer and Dryer Included!
-Patio Area
-Great School District ( Gorrie, Wilson, Plant )
-All New Stainless Steel Appliances
-Massive finished(no AC) attic space, great for storage.

Available Early June

Please email if you are interested or call Brad at 813-484-3001

(RLNE5755259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 S Oregon Ave have any available units?
723 S Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 S Oregon Ave have?
Some of 723 S Oregon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 S Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
723 S Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 S Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 S Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 723 S Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 723 S Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 723 S Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 S Oregon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 S Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 723 S Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 723 S Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 723 S Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 723 S Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 S Oregon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College