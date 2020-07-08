Amenities
723 S Oregon Ave Available 06/01/20 Hyde Park Townhouse - Great Location in Old Hyde Park Village - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom with Garage, Loft/Den/Office and huge partially finished attic.
Live right in Old Hyde Park Village and "Golden Triangle", this location can't be beat. Walk a half a block to the Village and down the street to Bayshore Blvd.
-Large Eat-in Kitchen
-Open dining area with two story ceilings and wet-bar
-Fireplace in sunken living room
-1 car garage
-Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet
-Large bathroom with Shower and Tub
-2nd Bedroom also has walk-in closet
-Loft can be used as office, den, or guest quarters (possible 3rd Bedroom)
-Half Bath Downstairs
-Washer and Dryer Included!
-Patio Area
-Great School District ( Gorrie, Wilson, Plant )
-All New Stainless Steel Appliances
-Massive finished(no AC) attic space, great for storage.
Available Early June
Please email if you are interested or call Brad at 813-484-3001
(RLNE5755259)