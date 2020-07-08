Amenities

723 S Oregon Ave Available 06/01/20 Hyde Park Townhouse - Great Location in Old Hyde Park Village - Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom with Garage, Loft/Den/Office and huge partially finished attic.



Live right in Old Hyde Park Village and "Golden Triangle", this location can't be beat. Walk a half a block to the Village and down the street to Bayshore Blvd.

-Large Eat-in Kitchen

-Open dining area with two story ceilings and wet-bar

-Fireplace in sunken living room

-1 car garage

-Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet

-Large bathroom with Shower and Tub

-2nd Bedroom also has walk-in closet

-Loft can be used as office, den, or guest quarters (possible 3rd Bedroom)

-Half Bath Downstairs

-Washer and Dryer Included!

-Patio Area

-Great School District ( Gorrie, Wilson, Plant )

-All New Stainless Steel Appliances

-Massive finished(no AC) attic space, great for storage.



Available Early June



Please email if you are interested or call Brad at 813-484-3001



