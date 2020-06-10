7212 N DUNCAN AVENUE

Amenities

Available to rent October 1st 2019! PETS are OK, large (50' x 136') fenced in backyard for your furry friends! Inside washer/dryer hookups, laundry room! Welcome to Seminole Heights. One of Tampa’s historic, most established, neighborhoods. Within the center lies this home, your new home: 7212 North Duncan. Two blocks away from the Hillsborough River, this Seminole Heights Gem is waiting for you to call it HOME: block built, 2 bedroom / 1 bath with a deep/over-sized lot! It has a newer roof and a newer paint inside and out! Also newer kitchen counter-tops, refinished wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The door to the back of the house from the kitchen leads to a huge covered lanai! Plus an inside the laundry area for your washer/dryer and storage! Convenient location: walk and bike to Tampa's Lowry Park and Lowry Park Zoo, American Legion Park, and Riverview Terrace Playground. Minutes drive to Tampa Downtown, Shopping Centers/Malls and the to the International Airport. Walk/bike to amazing gourmet/award-winning restaurants (Rooster & The Till, Chop Chop Shop, Twisted Sun Distillery, Angry Chair Brewing, Jet City Coffee House, The Refinery, Ichicoro Ramen, Cappy's Pizza, Independent Bar and Cafe, The Mermaid Tavern, Ella's... and many more... the hottest new restaurants/bars in Tampa!), major roadways, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Schedule your showing today do not let it get away.