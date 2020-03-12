All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE

713 Cruise View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

713 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Very rare opportunity to live in an exclusive, waterfront community on Harbor Island in a waterfront view home with a private 2 car garage! This spacious one-bedroom home is located just feet from the water fronting the cruise ship basin at Channelside on the Garrison Channel. You can see Channelside from your balcony and waive Bon Voyage to the cruise ship passengers as they depart! The Living space is above your own private, oversized 2 car garage with abundant storage and a bonus refrigerator. This home has wood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room has a new ceiling fan and oversized sliders opening to the balcony with views of the tree scape barrier and water views from the balcony. Just off the living room is a nice sized, light, bright solarium that can be used as an office or reading area. The dining area is open to the living area as well as the kitchen via a breakfast bar. This home boasts ALL NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES including a range, built in microwave, super quiet dishwasher and refrigerator with the freezer below. There is also a large walk in pantry and a built-in wine rack above the refrigerator. There is a separate laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer. The bathroom has been updated with a new, shaker style vanity and granite top. The very accommodating master bedroom has a new ceiling fan, 2" cordless vinyl blinds and a large walk in closet with mirrored sliding doors. The closest pool has amazing city views! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College