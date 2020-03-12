713 CRUISE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Very rare opportunity to live in an exclusive, waterfront community on Harbor Island in a waterfront view home with a private 2 car garage! This spacious one-bedroom home is located just feet from the water fronting the cruise ship basin at Channelside on the Garrison Channel. You can see Channelside from your balcony and waive Bon Voyage to the cruise ship passengers as they depart! The Living space is above your own private, oversized 2 car garage with abundant storage and a bonus refrigerator. This home has wood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room has a new ceiling fan and oversized sliders opening to the balcony with views of the tree scape barrier and water views from the balcony. Just off the living room is a nice sized, light, bright solarium that can be used as an office or reading area. The dining area is open to the living area as well as the kitchen via a breakfast bar. This home boasts ALL NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES including a range, built in microwave, super quiet dishwasher and refrigerator with the freezer below. There is also a large walk in pantry and a built-in wine rack above the refrigerator. There is a separate laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer. The bathroom has been updated with a new, shaker style vanity and granite top. The very accommodating master bedroom has a new ceiling fan, 2" cordless vinyl blinds and a large walk in closet with mirrored sliding doors. The closest pool has amazing city views! Hurry!