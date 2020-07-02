All apartments in Tampa
7110 S TRASK STREET
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

7110 S TRASK STREET

7110 South Trask Street · No Longer Available
Location

7110 South Trask Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available June 1st 2020, Fantastic Home located in South Tampa, this 5 bedrooms/ 3 full Bath with Pool, Outdoor kitchen and PVC fenced lot is minutes to MACDIL AFB, shopping, dining, sports venues, airports and downtown Tampa. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and oversize bathroom with dual sinks, tub and shower. First floor has a private bedroom with full bathroom which is perfect for guest or an office. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. If you enjoy outdoor living this house is perfect for you, Call today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 S TRASK STREET have any available units?
7110 S TRASK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 S TRASK STREET have?
Some of 7110 S TRASK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 S TRASK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7110 S TRASK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 S TRASK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7110 S TRASK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7110 S TRASK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7110 S TRASK STREET offers parking.
Does 7110 S TRASK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7110 S TRASK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 S TRASK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7110 S TRASK STREET has a pool.
Does 7110 S TRASK STREET have accessible units?
No, 7110 S TRASK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 S TRASK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 S TRASK STREET has units with dishwashers.

