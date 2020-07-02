7110 S TRASK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available June 1st 2020, Fantastic Home located in South Tampa, this 5 bedrooms/ 3 full Bath with Pool, Outdoor kitchen and PVC fenced lot is minutes to MACDIL AFB, shopping, dining, sports venues, airports and downtown Tampa. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and oversize bathroom with dual sinks, tub and shower. First floor has a private bedroom with full bathroom which is perfect for guest or an office. All appliances included, including washer and dryer. If you enjoy outdoor living this house is perfect for you, Call today !!