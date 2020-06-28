All apartments in Tampa
703 E. Hamilton Ave.

703 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

703 East Hamilton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom home (Section 8 Eligible) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North east Tampa. Recently renovated with new paint and new roof. Large back yard.perfect for entertaining. The home is ready for immediate move in. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more. Section 8 eligible!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-875-0303.

(RLNE5121582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have any available units?
703 E. Hamilton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 703 E. Hamilton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
703 E. Hamilton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 E. Hamilton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. offer parking?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have a pool?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 E. Hamilton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 E. Hamilton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
