703 E. Hamilton Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom home (Section 8 Eligible) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North east Tampa. Recently renovated with new paint and new roof. Large back yard.perfect for entertaining. The home is ready for immediate move in. Centrally located in Tampa close to I-275, Busch Gardens, USF, downtown, schools, shopping and much more. Section 8 eligible!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-875-0303.



(RLNE5121582)