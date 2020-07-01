All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7016 North Oregon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7016 North Oregon Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

7016 North Oregon Avenue

7016 North Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7016 North Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just reduced! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Charming 3BR 2BA home features a cute front porch entry, a large open concept living and dining room combination, pretty tiled bathrooms, built-in shelving, carpeted bedrooms, wood laminate flooring in living/dining rooms and a spacious laundry room! Hurry to make this comfortable home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Lowry Park Central
Chamberlain High School
Memorial Middle School
Oak Grove Elementary School
<br /
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have any available units?
7016 North Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 7016 North Oregon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 North Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7016 North Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 North Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue offer parking?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 North Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 North Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College