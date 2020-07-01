7016 North Oregon Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Just reduced! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** Charming 3BR 2BA home features a cute front porch entry, a large open concept living and dining room combination, pretty tiled bathrooms, built-in shelving, carpeted bedrooms, wood laminate flooring in living/dining rooms and a spacious laundry room! Hurry to make this comfortable home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Lowry Park Central

Chamberlain High School

Memorial Middle School

Oak Grove Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.