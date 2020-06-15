700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities
2BR/2BA condo at The Parkcrest on Harbour Island. Partial water view. This great unit features hardwood floors in the living areas, granite counter-tops in kitchen, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The Parkcrest building offers all the amenities you would expect from a luxury high-rise, including concierge service, fitness center, billiards room, conference room, business center, game room, club room and a lushly landscaped courtyard with beautiful fountains & picnic tables. There's also a resort-style pool with hot tub right on the water by the marina. Enjoy living within a short walk to Downtown and Channelside This gorgeous condo is conveniently located just steps from the water, downtown, restaurants, nightlife, culture, The Forum, the convention center, Channelside, athletic club/spa and much more. It's the perfect combination of urban and island living with every amenity you can imagine