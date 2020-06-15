All apartments in Tampa
700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD

700 South Harbour Island Boulevard · (813) 908-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
2BR/2BA condo at The Parkcrest on Harbour Island. Partial water view. This great unit features hardwood floors in the living areas, granite counter-tops in kitchen, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The Parkcrest building offers all the amenities you would expect from a luxury high-rise, including concierge service, fitness center, billiards room, conference room, business center, game room, club room and a lushly landscaped courtyard with beautiful fountains & picnic tables. There's also a resort-style pool with hot tub right on the water by the marina. Enjoy living within a short walk to Downtown and Channelside This gorgeous condo is conveniently located just steps from the water, downtown, restaurants, nightlife, culture, The Forum, the convention center, Channelside, athletic club/spa and much more. It's the perfect combination of urban and island living with every amenity you can imagine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
