700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Amazing Upgrades! Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Parkcrest condo overlooking the lush, tropical courtyard. This wonderful unit has a custom kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, glass tile work and wine refrigeration. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in the main living area with sliders that lead to the balcony with sitting space overlooking the fountain below. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closets with custom built-in closet organizers and the master en-suite bath offers double vanities, marble countertops and oversized tiled walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are also spacious with large custom closets. Designer lighting and fans throughout. Front loader washer and dryer included. The Parkcrest community features a sparkling swimming pool and spa, fitness center, and onsite manager, concierge and 24/7 security with remote controlled access. Conveniently close to Channelside, excellent restaurants, entertainment, downtown Tampa and beautiful area beaches. For more details, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!