6932 FROG POCKET PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Available 8/15/2019 NO CATS! NO SMOKING!

3/2.5 with a 2 car attached garage. All the space of a detached home but none of the maintenance. Don't let the sq footage of the listing fool you, this is a BIG home with an excellent floor plan. This home has never had pets or smoking inside. The kitchen boasts 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and plenty of room for a breakfast area. The master downstairs with a HUGE closet. 650 credit score and requires 3xs the rent in after tax income monthly.