Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET

6824 South Kissimmee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6824 South Kissimmee Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great South Tampa location! A gorgeous Townhome built with exceptional quality and maintained with impeccable care. Updates have been made throughout the home and even an added bonus area on the first floor. The Gourmet Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including a double oven and 42 inch cabinets with granite countertops. Tray ceilings in the master bedroom. And the best kept secret is that these units are just a half mile from a park, with a boat launch, where you can take in the gorgeous Tampa Bay sunsets. The park charges an annual minimal fee of $60 to use the boat launch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have any available units?
6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have?
Some of 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET offers parking.
Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have a pool?
No, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
