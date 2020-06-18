6824 S KISSIMMEE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great South Tampa location! A gorgeous Townhome built with exceptional quality and maintained with impeccable care. Updates have been made throughout the home and even an added bonus area on the first floor. The Gourmet Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including a double oven and 42 inch cabinets with granite countertops. Tray ceilings in the master bedroom. And the best kept secret is that these units are just a half mile from a park, with a boat launch, where you can take in the gorgeous Tampa Bay sunsets. The park charges an annual minimal fee of $60 to use the boat launch.