6806 S Elemeta St
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

6806 S Elemeta St

6806 South Elemeta Street · No Longer Available
Location

6806 South Elemeta Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. This beautiful 2-story home has brand new flooring throughout the house. The yard is fully fenced. Available now! $2,500 per month for well qualifying military tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 S Elemeta St have any available units?
6806 S Elemeta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 S Elemeta St have?
Some of 6806 S Elemeta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 S Elemeta St currently offering any rent specials?
6806 S Elemeta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 S Elemeta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 S Elemeta St is pet friendly.
Does 6806 S Elemeta St offer parking?
Yes, 6806 S Elemeta St offers parking.
Does 6806 S Elemeta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 S Elemeta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 S Elemeta St have a pool?
No, 6806 S Elemeta St does not have a pool.
Does 6806 S Elemeta St have accessible units?
No, 6806 S Elemeta St does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 S Elemeta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 S Elemeta St has units with dishwashers.
