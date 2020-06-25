6806 S Elemeta St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. This beautiful 2-story home has brand new flooring throughout the house. The yard is fully fenced. Available now! $2,500 per month for well qualifying military tenants.