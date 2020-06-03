6805 S Faul St 2

Amenities
2 Beds/1 Bath South Tampa Apt - Property Id: 152172
Freshly updated home in South Tampa off Westshore. i.e new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more.
20 minutes to beaches. Easy access to MacDill AFB, Picnic Island Park, downtown Tampa and St. Pete!
Available immediately:
Tenant must have clean background, with no prior evictions. Job history, credit references, and application fee required $30. First month and security deposit.
Landlord pays water, trash, pest control and maintance.
Shared Laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152172
