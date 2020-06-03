6805 S Faul St 2

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Beds/1 Bath South Tampa Apt - Property Id: 152172



Freshly updated home in South Tampa off Westshore. i.e new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more.

20 minutes to beaches. Easy access to MacDill AFB, Picnic Island Park, downtown Tampa and St. Pete!

Available immediately:

Tenant must have clean background, with no prior evictions. Job history, credit references, and application fee required $30. First month and security deposit.

Landlord pays water, trash, pest control and maintance.

Shared Laundry

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152172

Property Id 152172



(RLNE5508999)