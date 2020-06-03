All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

6805 S Faul St 2

6805 South Faul Street · No Longer Available
Location

6805 South Faul Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Beds/1 Bath South Tampa Apt - Property Id: 152172

Freshly updated home in South Tampa off Westshore. i.e new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more.
20 minutes to beaches. Easy access to MacDill AFB, Picnic Island Park, downtown Tampa and St. Pete!
Available immediately:
Tenant must have clean background, with no prior evictions. Job history, credit references, and application fee required $30. First month and security deposit.
Landlord pays water, trash, pest control and maintance.
Shared Laundry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152172
Property Id 152172

(RLNE5508999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 S Faul St 2 have any available units?
6805 S Faul St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 S Faul St 2 have?
Some of 6805 S Faul St 2's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 S Faul St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6805 S Faul St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 S Faul St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 S Faul St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6805 S Faul St 2 offer parking?
No, 6805 S Faul St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6805 S Faul St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 S Faul St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 S Faul St 2 have a pool?
No, 6805 S Faul St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6805 S Faul St 2 have accessible units?
No, 6805 S Faul St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 S Faul St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 S Faul St 2 has units with dishwashers.

