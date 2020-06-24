All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6709 S Mascotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6709 S Mascotte St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6709 S Mascotte St

6709 S Mascotte St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Port Tampa City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6709 S Mascotte St, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3/2 in West Port area of Downtown Tampa. Dont mind our dust as your new home is getting a makeover. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets & spacious counter tops to prepare the family meals as you chat at the breakfast bar with your guest. Spacious living room offers laminate style wood flooring with ceiling fan with plenty of windows. Neutral colors await your personal touch in this beautiful vintage home. Ample master bedroom offers laminate style wood flooring and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a sizeable vanity with a tiled standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms offer plush carpeting with built in ceiling fans that offers lighting. Both bedrooms share the hallway full bathroom. Fresh interior paint, washer/dryer hookups inside, mature landscaping, spacious yard meant for entertaining and a driveway. Enjoy the many attractions that South Tampa offers like Picnic Island, MacDill Air Force, Port of Tampa, Spanish American War Memorial Park with tons of eating areas all over the place. Easy commute to all shopping venues and sandy beaches!! Dont blink or it will be gone!! Vacant, Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 S Mascotte St have any available units?
6709 S Mascotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 S Mascotte St have?
Some of 6709 S Mascotte St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 S Mascotte St currently offering any rent specials?
6709 S Mascotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 S Mascotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6709 S Mascotte St is pet friendly.
Does 6709 S Mascotte St offer parking?
No, 6709 S Mascotte St does not offer parking.
Does 6709 S Mascotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 S Mascotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 S Mascotte St have a pool?
No, 6709 S Mascotte St does not have a pool.
Does 6709 S Mascotte St have accessible units?
No, 6709 S Mascotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 S Mascotte St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 S Mascotte St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College