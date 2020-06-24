6709 S Mascotte St

Amenities

This beautiful 3/2 in West Port area of Downtown Tampa. Dont mind our dust as your new home is getting a makeover. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets & spacious counter tops to prepare the family meals as you chat at the breakfast bar with your guest. Spacious living room offers laminate style wood flooring with ceiling fan with plenty of windows. Neutral colors await your personal touch in this beautiful vintage home. Ample master bedroom offers laminate style wood flooring and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a sizeable vanity with a tiled standalone shower. Remaining bedrooms offer plush carpeting with built in ceiling fans that offers lighting. Both bedrooms share the hallway full bathroom. Fresh interior paint, washer/dryer hookups inside, mature landscaping, spacious yard meant for entertaining and a driveway. Enjoy the many attractions that South Tampa offers like Picnic Island, MacDill Air Force, Port of Tampa, Spanish American War Memorial Park with tons of eating areas all over the place. Easy commute to all shopping venues and sandy beaches!! Dont blink or it will be gone!! Vacant, Available Now!!