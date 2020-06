Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 deposit upon move in and 1/2 deposit 2nd month. This is simple city living 1 bedroom bottom floor electric and water included. Updated apartment great location stainless steel appliances, wood laminate floors, neutral colors throughout. Very cozy, peaceful apartment off the beaten path. Private driveway for parking. Close to all major shopping and entertainment, Beaches, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium, Downtown, 275 for quick commutes.