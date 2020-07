Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking bbq/grill

Great location! No need to take the bus... House is walking distance to Foster Elementary and Sligh Middle School. Cute 4 bed block home ready to go! House has new paint throughout, ceiling fans, and fixtures! Central heat and a/c, carport, dishwasher, and a HUGE backyard for plenty of room to play in and have BB-Q's!



We accept Section 8!



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com