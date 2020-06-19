All apartments in Tampa
6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE

6512 Biscayne Shores Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Biscayne Shores Lane, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
What a great lifestyle in this beautiful, gated, townhome community in South Tampa. Enjoy maintenance-free living in this absolutely spectacular two-story townhome. The large rooms & privacy make this townhome feel like a single-family home. Great, open floorplan is perfect for entertaining! Built-in Surround System included! The great room has hardwood floors. The master bedroom is large and has three closets. Luxurious master bath is spacious and includes granite countertops and a walk-in shower. The upgraded kitchen is open and has granite counter tops, upgraded wood cabinets with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances. Lighting and ceiling fans have been upgraded throughout. This is an end unit with lots of windows and plenty of storage space. This home is in beautiful condition. Ready to move right in and enjoy. Great location, close to MacDill AirForce Base, shopping, bike trails, dog runs, and walking distance to Gadsen Park. Just 15 minutes to TIA. Agent is also owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have any available units?
6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have?
Some of 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE does offer parking.
Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have a pool?
No, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
