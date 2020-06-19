6512 BISCAYNE SHORE LANE

Amenities

What a great lifestyle in this beautiful, gated, townhome community in South Tampa. Enjoy maintenance-free living in this absolutely spectacular two-story townhome. The large rooms & privacy make this townhome feel like a single-family home. Great, open floorplan is perfect for entertaining! Built-in Surround System included! The great room has hardwood floors. The master bedroom is large and has three closets. Luxurious master bath is spacious and includes granite countertops and a walk-in shower. The upgraded kitchen is open and has granite counter tops, upgraded wood cabinets with crown moulding, stainless steel appliances. Lighting and ceiling fans have been upgraded throughout. This is an end unit with lots of windows and plenty of storage space. This home is in beautiful condition. Ready to move right in and enjoy. Great location, close to MacDill AirForce Base, shopping, bike trails, dog runs, and walking distance to Gadsen Park. Just 15 minutes to TIA. Agent is also owner.