643 Arbor Lake Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Location, Location, Location… Beautiful Townhome on Harbour Island. Waterfront Gated Community. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has been totally upgraded and features wood flooring throughout, designer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, upgraded bathrooms with granite counter tops and both bedroom has walk-in custom closets. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans in every room. The balcony has a view to the beautiful hut tub and pool area. This elegant community is loaded with amenities: 24 hr. controlled access entry, 2 pools & 2 heated spas, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, playground & furnished clubhouse. School district is top A rated with Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle and award-winning Plant High School. Location is Ideal! Enjoy the best of Tampa by simply walking out your front door to Jackson's, Sail Pavilion, Riverwalk, Channelside, the Florida Aquarium, Amalie Arena or the trolley to Ybor City. Just minutes to the Convention Center, Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. This gorgeous townhome won’t last. You can schedule a showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: Gated Community With 24/7 Security, Club House, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playgrounds