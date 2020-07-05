All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
643 Arbor Lake Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:31 PM

643 Arbor Lake Lane

643 Arbor Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

643 Arbor Lake Lane, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Location, Location, Location… Beautiful Townhome on Harbour Island. Waterfront Gated Community. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome has been totally upgraded and features wood flooring throughout, designer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, upgraded bathrooms with granite counter tops and both bedroom has walk-in custom closets. Plantation shutters and ceiling fans in every room. The balcony has a view to the beautiful hut tub and pool area. This elegant community is loaded with amenities: 24 hr. controlled access entry, 2 pools & 2 heated spas, 2 lighted tennis courts, 2 fitness centers, playground & furnished clubhouse. School district is top A rated with Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Middle and award-winning Plant High School. Location is Ideal! Enjoy the best of Tampa by simply walking out your front door to Jackson's, Sail Pavilion, Riverwalk, Channelside, the Florida Aquarium, Amalie Arena or the trolley to Ybor City. Just minutes to the Convention Center, Macdill AFB and Downtown Tampa. This gorgeous townhome won’t last. You can schedule a showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Gated Community With 24/7 Security, Club House, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have any available units?
643 Arbor Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have?
Some of 643 Arbor Lake Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Arbor Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
643 Arbor Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Arbor Lake Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 Arbor Lake Lane is pet friendly.
Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane offer parking?
No, 643 Arbor Lake Lane does not offer parking.
Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Arbor Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 643 Arbor Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 643 Arbor Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Arbor Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 Arbor Lake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

