6414 RENWICK CIRCLE

Discover an architectural beauty, hidden treasure tucked amidst the grand oak trees in tranquil & prestigious “Kensington” at Tampa Palms. Custom estate in gated village. 4,804 SF, 4 Bed, bonus room, office, 4.5 baths, 3 car side entry garage. Impressive curb appeal with tile roof, paver walkway and meticulously trimmed, mature landscape. Be greeted by a foyer w/grand staircase, columns, & niches. Stunning formal areas set the tone for this magnificent home, many upgrades including wood floors, plantation shutters and chair rail. Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinetry, modern appliances, granite counters, paneled refrigerator, double ovens, breakfast counter & cooking island. Roomy & comfortable breakfast nook displays panoramic views of the sparkling pool & spa through glass doors. Stunning two story family room with stylish media center, massive arched windows & French doors with access to lanai. Private office offers fireplace, plantation shutters, crown molding and wood floors. Luxurious master suite with upgraded carpet, crown molding and French doors to lanai, master bath has his-her vanities, walking closets, garden tub, and glass shower. Charming secondary bedrooms & bonus room tastefully appointed, cathedral ceilings. Entertain your guests in the spacious screened lanai, pavers, oversized heated pool and spa, extraordinary upgraded outdoor kitchen and peaceful water views. Laundry room w/built in cabinetry Located just minutes from Moffitt, Florida Hospital, USF, I-75, Wiregrass Mall.