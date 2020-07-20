All apartments in Tampa
6414 RENWICK CIRCLE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

6414 RENWICK CIRCLE

6414 Renwick Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6414 Renwick Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Discover an architectural beauty, hidden treasure tucked amidst the grand oak trees in tranquil & prestigious “Kensington” at Tampa Palms. Custom estate in gated village. 4,804 SF, 4 Bed, bonus room, office, 4.5 baths, 3 car side entry garage. Impressive curb appeal with tile roof, paver walkway and meticulously trimmed, mature landscape. Be greeted by a foyer w/grand staircase, columns, & niches. Stunning formal areas set the tone for this magnificent home, many upgrades including wood floors, plantation shutters and chair rail. Gourmet kitchen features maple cabinetry, modern appliances, granite counters, paneled refrigerator, double ovens, breakfast counter & cooking island. Roomy & comfortable breakfast nook displays panoramic views of the sparkling pool & spa through glass doors. Stunning two story family room with stylish media center, massive arched windows & French doors with access to lanai. Private office offers fireplace, plantation shutters, crown molding and wood floors. Luxurious master suite with upgraded carpet, crown molding and French doors to lanai, master bath has his-her vanities, walking closets, garden tub, and glass shower. Charming secondary bedrooms & bonus room tastefully appointed, cathedral ceilings. Entertain your guests in the spacious screened lanai, pavers, oversized heated pool and spa, extraordinary upgraded outdoor kitchen and peaceful water views. Laundry room w/built in cabinetry Located just minutes from Moffitt, Florida Hospital, USF, I-75, Wiregrass Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have any available units?
6414 RENWICK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have?
Some of 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6414 RENWICK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6414 RENWICK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
