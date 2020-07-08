All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:25 AM

6230 South Martindale Avenue

6230 Martindale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Martindale Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
SOUTH TAMPA AT ITS BEST Located on a large lot on a dead end street and across from a beautiful park/ball field, this beautifully remodeled home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms with over 1500 square feet. The kitchen is the first highlight with its sparkling granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and large wood cabinetry. Custom-styled tile work is all over the property but most prominently in the bathrooms. Updated fixtures and cabinets are also in the bathrooms. Located just a few minutes from MacDill Airforce Base, this house can be yours'contact us today for more information. AVAILABLE LATE OCTOBER

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have any available units?
6230 South Martindale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have?
Some of 6230 South Martindale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 South Martindale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6230 South Martindale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 South Martindale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 South Martindale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue offer parking?
No, 6230 South Martindale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 South Martindale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6230 South Martindale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6230 South Martindale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 South Martindale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 South Martindale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

