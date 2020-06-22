All apartments in Tampa
621 Island Place Way

621 Island Place Way · No Longer Available
Location

621 Island Place Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2- car garage condo has just over 1,500 sq ft of living space and is conveniently located on Harbor Island in a gated community. This home features spacious rooms, blinds/curtains, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer. The flooring is laminate, ceramic tile and carpet. Open floor plan and balcony. The kitchen includes a large pantry, breakfast bar, wood cabinets; stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Built-in shelving; large, custom closets in each bedroom, separate laundry room with storage and a spacious patio. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet. The community includes a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse and is a gated community. Tenants will need to purchase car decal $25 each and access card $25 each. Water, Sewer and Garbage is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Island Place Way have any available units?
621 Island Place Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Island Place Way have?
Some of 621 Island Place Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Island Place Way currently offering any rent specials?
621 Island Place Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Island Place Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Island Place Way is pet friendly.
Does 621 Island Place Way offer parking?
Yes, 621 Island Place Way offers parking.
Does 621 Island Place Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Island Place Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Island Place Way have a pool?
Yes, 621 Island Place Way has a pool.
Does 621 Island Place Way have accessible units?
No, 621 Island Place Way does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Island Place Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Island Place Way has units with dishwashers.
