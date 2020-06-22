621 Island Place Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2- car garage condo has just over 1,500 sq ft of living space and is conveniently located on Harbor Island in a gated community. This home features spacious rooms, blinds/curtains, ceiling fans and full size washer and dryer. The flooring is laminate, ceramic tile and carpet. Open floor plan and balcony. The kitchen includes a large pantry, breakfast bar, wood cabinets; stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Built-in shelving; large, custom closets in each bedroom, separate laundry room with storage and a spacious patio. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet. The community includes a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse and is a gated community. Tenants will need to purchase car decal $25 each and access card $25 each. Water, Sewer and Garbage is included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.