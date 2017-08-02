6208 S. Russell St

Amenities

Beautiful 4/3 POOL HOME with 3 car garage - Luxury living at it's finest in South Tampa! This beautiful 2600+ sqft, 2 story, 4 bedroom/3 full baths/2 car garage home boasts a tropical, backyard with private, heated, salt water pool and spa! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with plenty of custom cabinets and breakfast nook open to the living room. A full bathroom and laundry area are off the kitchen in a separate area. Walk out of the kitchen and onto the back deck and lounge by the pool or relax in the spa under the mature landscaping. This yard is also perfect for entertaining! Work from home in your own home office located on the first floor as you walk in the front door. The master suite is also located on the first floor and is huge with plenty of closet space and spacious master bathroom with garden tub. You will find the 3 other bedrooms by following the open staircase to the second floor as well as another full bathroom. Owner is providing basic lawn care and pool service!



