6208 S. Russell St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

6208 S. Russell St

6208 South Russell Street · No Longer Available
Location

6208 South Russell Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4/3 POOL HOME with 3 car garage - Luxury living at it's finest in South Tampa! This beautiful 2600+ sqft, 2 story, 4 bedroom/3 full baths/2 car garage home boasts a tropical, backyard with private, heated, salt water pool and spa! Gorgeous kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with plenty of custom cabinets and breakfast nook open to the living room. A full bathroom and laundry area are off the kitchen in a separate area. Walk out of the kitchen and onto the back deck and lounge by the pool or relax in the spa under the mature landscaping. This yard is also perfect for entertaining! Work from home in your own home office located on the first floor as you walk in the front door. The master suite is also located on the first floor and is huge with plenty of closet space and spacious master bathroom with garden tub. You will find the 3 other bedrooms by following the open staircase to the second floor as well as another full bathroom. Owner is providing basic lawn care and pool service!

(RLNE4722789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 S. Russell St have any available units?
6208 S. Russell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6208 S. Russell St have?
Some of 6208 S. Russell St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6208 S. Russell St currently offering any rent specials?
6208 S. Russell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 S. Russell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6208 S. Russell St is pet friendly.
Does 6208 S. Russell St offer parking?
Yes, 6208 S. Russell St offers parking.
Does 6208 S. Russell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 S. Russell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 S. Russell St have a pool?
Yes, 6208 S. Russell St has a pool.
Does 6208 S. Russell St have accessible units?
No, 6208 S. Russell St does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 S. Russell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 S. Russell St does not have units with dishwashers.
