6203 Rolling Hammock Place

Amenities

garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Large Two Story 3/2 Home with Garage! - This beautiful two story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home was recently painted and brand new carpet was just installed. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is move-in ready. One bathroom is downstairs next to the large kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead you outside to a large backyard. Upstairs, the brand new carpets welcome you inside to the master suite, which includes a bathroom, shower, large walk-in closet and separate make-up vanity with sink. Large closets and ceiling fans are in both additional bedrooms.



Rent is $1,350.00 a month, and a $1,350.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No pets or smoking allowed, unfortunately.



View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/91W2Ur5GpeQ



Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!



Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.



Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291359)