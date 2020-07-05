All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6203 Rolling Hammock Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6203 Rolling Hammock Place
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

6203 Rolling Hammock Place

6203 Rolling Hammock Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6203 Rolling Hammock Place, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large Two Story 3/2 Home with Garage! - This beautiful two story, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home was recently painted and brand new carpet was just installed. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is move-in ready. One bathroom is downstairs next to the large kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, stove/oven and microwave. Sliding glass doors lead you outside to a large backyard. Upstairs, the brand new carpets welcome you inside to the master suite, which includes a bathroom, shower, large walk-in closet and separate make-up vanity with sink. Large closets and ceiling fans are in both additional bedrooms.

Rent is $1,350.00 a month, and a $1,350.00 security deposit is required prior to move-in. No pets or smoking allowed, unfortunately.

View the walk-through video here: https://youtu.be/91W2Ur5GpeQ

Please note: Background checks are required for all adults residing in the house. Application fee is $50.00 per adult, and any applicants with evictions on record will be denied. Please call with any questions. Thank you!

Unfortunately, this is not a Section 8 property.

Jeff: 813-390-9670, Call or Text.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have any available units?
6203 Rolling Hammock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have?
Some of 6203 Rolling Hammock Place's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6203 Rolling Hammock Place currently offering any rent specials?
6203 Rolling Hammock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6203 Rolling Hammock Place pet-friendly?
No, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place offer parking?
Yes, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place offers parking.
Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have a pool?
No, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place does not have a pool.
Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have accessible units?
No, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6203 Rolling Hammock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6203 Rolling Hammock Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College