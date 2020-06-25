611 W De Leon St, Tampa,

Amenities

granite counters 24hr maintenance stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

$1,000 OFF FIRST MONTH



Enjoy this beautiful Florida weather with friends and family in front of our community fire pit. Prepare dinner and have your favorite beverage at our professional grilling station and bar top. Olivia Flats is truly the perfect location to entertain!



Olivia Flats is a beautiful Historic community in the heart of Tampa. This boutique style 1 bedroom is the only apartment available at this property. It has an open style design that features wood plank flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This unique home is perfect for entertaining family and friends before heading out to Hyde Park, SoHo or downtown Tampa.



The Olivia Flats is located in the Old Hyde Park, steps from Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, downtown Tampa and Hyde Park Village. The Community is also walking distance to the University of Tampa and Tampa General Hospital. Be worry free in your new home with access controlled entry and our 24-hour emergency maintenance.



This is the only available apartment at this amazing community. It will not last, apply today!



Call or email today to schedule a personalized tour.