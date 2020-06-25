All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2019 at 8:51 AM

611 W De Leon St, Tampa,

611 West De Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 West De Leon Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
$1,000 OFF FIRST MONTH

Enjoy this beautiful Florida weather with friends and family in front of our community fire pit. Prepare dinner and have your favorite beverage at our professional grilling station and bar top. Olivia Flats is truly the perfect location to entertain!

Olivia Flats is a beautiful Historic community in the heart of Tampa. This boutique style 1 bedroom is the only apartment available at this property. It has an open style design that features wood plank flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This unique home is perfect for entertaining family and friends before heading out to Hyde Park, SoHo or downtown Tampa.

The Olivia Flats is located in the Old Hyde Park, steps from Beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, downtown Tampa and Hyde Park Village. The Community is also walking distance to the University of Tampa and Tampa General Hospital. Be worry free in your new home with access controlled entry and our 24-hour emergency maintenance.

This is the only available apartment at this amazing community. It will not last, apply today!

Call or email today to schedule a personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have any available units?
611 W De Leon St, Tampa, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have?
Some of 611 W De Leon St, Tampa,'s amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, currently offering any rent specials?
611 W De Leon St, Tampa, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, pet-friendly?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, offer parking?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, does not offer parking.
Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have a pool?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, does not have a pool.
Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have accessible units?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, does not have accessible units.
Does 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 W De Leon St, Tampa, does not have units with dishwashers.
