Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular 2 bed 1 bath in the heart of South Tampa. This apartment is a must see! Beautifully remolded featuring recently updated kitchen and bath. Beautiful wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Located in one of the most desired areas of Tampa, just blocks from the SoHo entertainment district and only 1.2 miles to Hyde Park Village. Experience fine dining, great schools, shopping and all South Tampa has to offer. Schedule an appointment to view today!