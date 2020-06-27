609 ISLAND PLACE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Exclusive Harbour Island Condo 1BR / 1BA + Den- Gorgeous furnished or unfurnished 2-story condo in Harbour Island. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, black appliances, wood cabinets and tile floors. Private balcony with pool view. Owner might consider a small pet. This unique community is within walking distance of downtown Tampa and Channelside... with the excitement of living on Harbor Island. This upscale guard gated community offers the best of urban life, with a serene state of mind. Island Place & Island Walk offer combined amenities and features that include 24 hour controlled access entry, two pools, two heated spas, two lighted tennis courts, a playground, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a luxurious Clubhouse available for private functions, a central park overlooking a beautiful lake with two cascading fountains and a fully equipped cookout/picnic area. THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!