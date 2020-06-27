All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
609 ISLAND PLACE WAY
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

609 ISLAND PLACE WAY

609 Island Place Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

609 Island Place Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Exclusive Harbour Island Condo 1BR / 1BA + Den- Gorgeous furnished or unfurnished 2-story condo in Harbour Island. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops, black appliances, wood cabinets and tile floors. Private balcony with pool view. Owner might consider a small pet. This unique community is within walking distance of downtown Tampa and Channelside... with the excitement of living on Harbor Island. This upscale guard gated community offers the best of urban life, with a serene state of mind. Island Place & Island Walk offer combined amenities and features that include 24 hour controlled access entry, two pools, two heated spas, two lighted tennis courts, a playground, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, a luxurious Clubhouse available for private functions, a central park overlooking a beautiful lake with two cascading fountains and a fully equipped cookout/picnic area. THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have any available units?
609 ISLAND PLACE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have?
Some of 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
609 ISLAND PLACE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY offers parking.
Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY has a pool.
Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have accessible units?
No, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 ISLAND PLACE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Waterview at Rocky Point
5430 Ginger Cove Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College