Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE

609 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Awesome house in the heart of Seminole Heights! Beautifully updated home with a nice kitchen and bathroom. You will love the huge backyard and appreciate the full sized laundry room! Come see this one today as it will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 E LOUISIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
