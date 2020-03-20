All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

6039 Printery St Unit 105

6039 Printery St · (813) 767-4959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6039 Printery St, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB 6-MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL! Spectacular 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage on the park. Two bedrooms plus den/guest bedroom, passenger elevator, high ceilings with hardwood floors in all rooms. Second floor open concept living, dining and kitchen in perfect condition. Tastefully furnished, rent includes cable, Internet and the Annual Bay Club membership. Sorry - No pets Permitted. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24 hr guard gated waterfront community that boasts a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24 hr access fitness center, Day Spa, indoor dining room and casual poolside dining, community park with playground, dog park and exciting social events. Convenient to all Gulf Coast beaches, downtown Tampa and St Petersburg, Tampa International airport, fine dining and shopping. Call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 to schedule a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have any available units?
6039 Printery St Unit 105 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have?
Some of 6039 Printery St Unit 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 Printery St Unit 105 currently offering any rent specials?
6039 Printery St Unit 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 Printery St Unit 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 is pet friendly.
Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 offer parking?
Yes, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 does offer parking.
Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have a pool?
Yes, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 has a pool.
Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have accessible units?
No, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 Printery St Unit 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 Printery St Unit 105 has units with dishwashers.
