6039 Printery St Unit 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB 6-MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL! Spectacular 3-story townhome with attached 2-car garage on the park. Two bedrooms plus den/guest bedroom, passenger elevator, high ceilings with hardwood floors in all rooms. Second floor open concept living, dining and kitchen in perfect condition. Tastefully furnished, rent includes cable, Internet and the Annual Bay Club membership. Sorry - No pets Permitted. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24 hr guard gated waterfront community that boasts a 149-slip marina, members only Bay Club, 2 heated swimming pools, 24 hr access fitness center, Day Spa, indoor dining room and casual poolside dining, community park with playground, dog park and exciting social events. Convenient to all Gulf Coast beaches, downtown Tampa and St Petersburg, Tampa International airport, fine dining and shopping. Call Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 to schedule a viewing today.