6021 PRINTERY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Westshore Yacht Club is more than a community - it's a lifestyle! Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in this PRESTIGIOUS waterfront 24-hour manned and gated community with LUXURY amenities just a few steps from your door. Rent includes ?basic ?Cable, Trash, Lawn, and exclusive membership to The Bay Club; offering gorgeous views of Tampa Bay, a private MARINA, two waterfront pools and tiki bar, Spa Nautique, restaurants, playground. and a state-of-the-art fitness center with custom training equipment. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this EXQUISITE home featuring 2 bedrooms,1 bonus room or den/office on the first floor, 2.5 baths, 2 PRIVATE BALCONIES, and an attached 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen showcases a breakfast bar with GRANITE counters, 42" RAISED PANEL cabinetry, and STAINLESS appliances. The MASTER SUITE offers a two oversized walk-in closets, that opens to a private balcony. The luxurious master bath offers an oversized GARDEN TUB, GLASS SHOWER, and double vanities. Additional CUSTOM UPGRADES include, NEW wide plank HANDSCRAPED BIRCH WOOD floors with Custom Wood Staircase, NEW paint, front load washer and dyer, and tons of storage. A PRIME location facing the park a few steps from The Bay Club. Boat slips may be for lease - 40' to over 100'. Amazing South Tampa location, 4 miles to MacDill AFB, 5 miles to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, restaurants, theaters, sporting events, and all of the Tampa nightlife.