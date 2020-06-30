All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6021 PRINTERY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6021 PRINTERY STREET
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

6021 PRINTERY STREET

6021 Printery St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6021 Printery St, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Westshore Yacht Club is more than a community - it's a lifestyle! Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in this PRESTIGIOUS waterfront 24-hour manned and gated community with LUXURY amenities just a few steps from your door. Rent includes ?basic ?Cable, Trash, Lawn, and exclusive membership to The Bay Club; offering gorgeous views of Tampa Bay, a private MARINA, two waterfront pools and tiki bar, Spa Nautique, restaurants, playground. and a state-of-the-art fitness center with custom training equipment. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this EXQUISITE home featuring 2 bedrooms,1 bonus room or den/office on the first floor, 2.5 baths, 2 PRIVATE BALCONIES, and an attached 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen showcases a breakfast bar with GRANITE counters, 42" RAISED PANEL cabinetry, and STAINLESS appliances. The MASTER SUITE offers a two oversized walk-in closets, that opens to a private balcony. The luxurious master bath offers an oversized GARDEN TUB, GLASS SHOWER, and double vanities. Additional CUSTOM UPGRADES include, NEW wide plank HANDSCRAPED BIRCH WOOD floors with Custom Wood Staircase, NEW paint, front load washer and dyer, and tons of storage. A PRIME location facing the park a few steps from The Bay Club. Boat slips may be for lease - 40' to over 100'. Amazing South Tampa location, 4 miles to MacDill AFB, 5 miles to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, restaurants, theaters, sporting events, and all of the Tampa nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have any available units?
6021 PRINTERY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have?
Some of 6021 PRINTERY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 PRINTERY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6021 PRINTERY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 PRINTERY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6021 PRINTERY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6021 PRINTERY STREET offers parking.
Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6021 PRINTERY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6021 PRINTERY STREET has a pool.
Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have accessible units?
No, 6021 PRINTERY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 PRINTERY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 PRINTERY STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College