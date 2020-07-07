601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Life is B E A U T I F U L at Casa Jardine, where Spanish architecture and timeless charm meet the Florida dream lifestyle. IDEAL LOCATION! Cheerful Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, 5 master suites, 4 Juliet balconies and large terrace, 10 foot ceilings, custom built chef's kitchen with grand center island, double oven, 6 burner gas stove, wine cooler, wet bar, breakfast bar, & top of the line Jen-Air appliances, very high-end finishes throughout, french doors, granite slab, crown moulding, marble, and gorgeous hardwood throughout entire house, beautiful master suite with custom built his & hers walk-in closets and master bath with jacuzzi tub, handcrafted wrought iron finishes, bonus media/play room, 3 car garage, serene tropical setting, yet only 3 minutes to downtown tampa, 2 min from bay, running trail by the water, beach and yacht club! Come live the Florida dream!