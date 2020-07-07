All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE

601 Bosphorous Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Davis Islands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

601 Bosphorous Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Life is B E A U T I F U L at Casa Jardine, where Spanish architecture and timeless charm meet the Florida dream lifestyle. IDEAL LOCATION! Cheerful Open floor plan with plenty of natural light, 5 master suites, 4 Juliet balconies and large terrace, 10 foot ceilings, custom built chef's kitchen with grand center island, double oven, 6 burner gas stove, wine cooler, wet bar, breakfast bar, & top of the line Jen-Air appliances, very high-end finishes throughout, french doors, granite slab, crown moulding, marble, and gorgeous hardwood throughout entire house, beautiful master suite with custom built his & hers walk-in closets and master bath with jacuzzi tub, handcrafted wrought iron finishes, bonus media/play room, 3 car garage, serene tropical setting, yet only 3 minutes to downtown tampa, 2 min from bay, running trail by the water, beach and yacht club! Come live the Florida dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have any available units?
601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have?
Some of 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 BOSPHOROUS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College