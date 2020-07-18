All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6006 N Florida Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6006 N Florida Ave 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6006 N Florida Ave 1

6006 North Florida Avenue · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,335

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
trash valet
Trendy Seminole Heights rental community - Property Id: 312656

Small boutique apartments in trendy Seminole Heights. Pet friendly. Outdoor courtyard, grilling station, 24/7 maintenance, valet trash, pet wash, gorgeous kitchens, quartz countertops, large windows, washer/dryer, wood floors. Great location close to downtown and walkability plus!

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**
(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Real Estate Agent)
**Do NOT apply on this website.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6006-n-florida-ave-tampa-fl-unit-1/312656
Property Id 312656

(RLNE5956697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have any available units?
6006 N Florida Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have?
Some of 6006 N Florida Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 N Florida Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6006 N Florida Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 N Florida Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 N Florida Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6006 N Florida Ave 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity