Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5901 North Cherokee Avenue

5901 North Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5901 North Cherokee Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Discover The Charm Of Seminole Heights: This Home Is Renovated Down To Ever Little Detail. Just Look At The Pictures! Walk In To Open Kitchen And Living Area. The Renovated Kitchen With White Quartz And New Cabinets, New Appliances, Oversize Stainless Steel Vent Hood. The Half Bath Down Stairs Brings In The Charm Of The Seminole Heights. The Upstairs Complete With Two Nice Size Bedrooms With Plenty Of Closet Space And Inside Utility. The Claw Tub In The Full Bath Is Just Another Touch Of The Older Days Charm. A Must See, Per Seller At This Time Airbnb Rental Income Approximately $2148 Per Month. Large Oversize Lot With The Possibilities To Build On Front Of Lot. Newer A/c And New Duct Work,recently Tented, Located Near Seminole Heights Garden Center, And All The Restaurants Along Florida Ave, Near City Parks, Usf, Public Swimming Areas, Lowry Park Zoo, As Well As Shopping And Entertainment. House Designer By Rustic Star Properties!.

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
5901 North Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have?
Some of 5901 North Cherokee Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 North Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5901 North Cherokee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 North Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
No, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 North Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 North Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
