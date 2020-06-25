5901 North Cherokee Avenue

Amenities

Discover The Charm Of Seminole Heights: This Home Is Renovated Down To Ever Little Detail. Just Look At The Pictures! Walk In To Open Kitchen And Living Area. The Renovated Kitchen With White Quartz And New Cabinets, New Appliances, Oversize Stainless Steel Vent Hood. The Half Bath Down Stairs Brings In The Charm Of The Seminole Heights. The Upstairs Complete With Two Nice Size Bedrooms With Plenty Of Closet Space And Inside Utility. The Claw Tub In The Full Bath Is Just Another Touch Of The Older Days Charm. A Must See, Per Seller At This Time Airbnb Rental Income Approximately $2148 Per Month. Large Oversize Lot With The Possibilities To Build On Front Of Lot. Newer A/c And New Duct Work,recently Tented, Located Near Seminole Heights Garden Center, And All The Restaurants Along Florida Ave, Near City Parks, Usf, Public Swimming Areas, Lowry Park Zoo, As Well As Shopping And Entertainment. House Designer By Rustic Star Properties!.



