All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201

5823 Bowen Daniel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5823 Bowen Daniel Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB CASTILLO TOWER! Unique amenity level 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath condo feels like a single family home! Hardwood floors in all rooms, 12ft ceilings, designer lighting and window treatments. Custom built-in closets throughout. Spacious outdoor patio and steps to heated pool, spa and grilling pavilion. Includes climate controlled storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, water, cable, Internet and annual Bay Club Membership. SORRY NO PETS PERMITTED. For more details, please all Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have any available units?
5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have?
Some of 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 currently offering any rent specials?
5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 pet-friendly?
No, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 offer parking?
Yes, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 offers parking.
Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have a pool?
Yes, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 has a pool.
Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have accessible units?
No, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College