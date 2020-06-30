5823 Bowen Daniel Drive #201

Amenities

WESTSHORE YACHT CLUB CASTILLO TOWER! Unique amenity level 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath condo feels like a single family home! Hardwood floors in all rooms, 12ft ceilings, designer lighting and window treatments. Custom built-in closets throughout. Spacious outdoor patio and steps to heated pool, spa and grilling pavilion. Includes climate controlled storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, water, cable, Internet and annual Bay Club Membership. SORRY NO PETS PERMITTED. For more details, please all Listing Agent Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!