Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:07 PM

5616 Samter Court

5616 Samter Court · No Longer Available
Location

5616 Samter Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean Style townhome in gated community near MacDill AFB. Close to fine dining, shopping, Downtown Tampa and Hyde Park.This 1,262 sf townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and wood floors. The townhome is located on the lake side of the community. Available 6/10/19. 12 month lease minimum. No Pets/No Smoking. Rent is $1,695 per month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required. Credit check and application to HOA required.

Great South Tampa location!!

Beautiful unit that won't last long!

Call today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to view the unit.

1st Month + Security Deposit (= 1 month) required to move in
$100 Application Fee (Criminal Background & Credit History included)

813-873-1950 Ext. 226

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 Samter Court have any available units?
5616 Samter Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 Samter Court have?
Some of 5616 Samter Court's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 Samter Court currently offering any rent specials?
5616 Samter Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 Samter Court pet-friendly?
No, 5616 Samter Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5616 Samter Court offer parking?
Yes, 5616 Samter Court offers parking.
Does 5616 Samter Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 Samter Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 Samter Court have a pool?
Yes, 5616 Samter Court has a pool.
Does 5616 Samter Court have accessible units?
No, 5616 Samter Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 Samter Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 Samter Court does not have units with dishwashers.
