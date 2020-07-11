5616 Samter Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful Mediterranean Style townhome in gated community near MacDill AFB. Close to fine dining, shopping, Downtown Tampa and Hyde Park.This 1,262 sf townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and wood floors. The townhome is located on the lake side of the community. Available 6/10/19. 12 month lease minimum. No Pets/No Smoking. Rent is $1,695 per month. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required. Credit check and application to HOA required.



1st Month + Security Deposit (= 1 month) required to move in

$100 Application Fee (Criminal Background & Credit History included)



813-873-1950 Ext. 226