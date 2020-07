5608 Samter Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LAKE VIEW TOWNHOME IN GATED SOUTH TAMPA COMMUNITY 2/2.5.1 - AVAILABLE 1/15/2020! THIS 2 STORY TOWNHOME IS SITUATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY AROUND THE CORNER FROM WEST SHORE YACHT CLUB, AND ALL OF LIFE'S CONVENIENCES. THE UNIT FEATURES ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW FIXTURES, NEW MICROWAVE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE VANITY MASTER BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN (LIVING DINING COMBO), SLIDING DOORS OUT TO OVERSIZED PAVER PATIO WHICH LOOKS OUT TO THE LAKE AND NATURE! THE PROPERTY IS MOVE IN READY! CONTACT BETH AT 727-510-2121 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS



No Pets Allowed



