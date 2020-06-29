All apartments in Tampa
5503 S Elkins Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

5503 S Elkins Ave

5503 South Elkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5503 South Elkins Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled among a Quiet Tree Lined Road in Ballast Point is a beautiful 4/3 Home! The formal living room and dining room are spacious and perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, espresso colored cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Living room features lofty ceilings and sliders leading to a wonderful screened lanai. Guests have a lovely bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs is as spacious as the ground floor with a loft that can be used as a home office, playroom or entertainment room! Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and plush carpeting, a walk-in closet has tons of custom shelving for the avid shopper. master bathroom offers dual vanities, stand-alone shower and large soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious as the rest of this magnificent home. The laundry room is also located on the second floor with a full-sized front-loading washer and dryer as well as additional storage. Screened lanai offers additional privacy, the on-going theme in this home is comfort and privacy!! The back yard provides shade to round out this perfect home. Easy commute to MacDill, Ballast Point Park, and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to name a few as well as all the lovely eateries downtown Tampa boasts. Available NOW!!! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/3tx6Sik73o4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 S Elkins Ave have any available units?
5503 S Elkins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 S Elkins Ave have?
Some of 5503 S Elkins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 S Elkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5503 S Elkins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 S Elkins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 S Elkins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5503 S Elkins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5503 S Elkins Ave offers parking.
Does 5503 S Elkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5503 S Elkins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 S Elkins Ave have a pool?
No, 5503 S Elkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5503 S Elkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 5503 S Elkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 S Elkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 S Elkins Ave has units with dishwashers.

