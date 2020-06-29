5503 S Elkins Ave

Amenities

Nestled among a Quiet Tree Lined Road in Ballast Point is a beautiful 4/3 Home! The formal living room and dining room are spacious and perfect for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, espresso colored cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Living room features lofty ceilings and sliders leading to a wonderful screened lanai. Guests have a lovely bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs is as spacious as the ground floor with a loft that can be used as a home office, playroom or entertainment room! Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and plush carpeting, a walk-in closet has tons of custom shelving for the avid shopper. master bathroom offers dual vanities, stand-alone shower and large soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms are as spacious as the rest of this magnificent home. The laundry room is also located on the second floor with a full-sized front-loading washer and dryer as well as additional storage. Screened lanai offers additional privacy, the on-going theme in this home is comfort and privacy!! The back yard provides shade to round out this perfect home. Easy commute to MacDill, Ballast Point Park, and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to name a few as well as all the lovely eateries downtown Tampa boasts. Available NOW!!! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/3tx6Sik73o4