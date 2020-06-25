All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

5306 SANTA ROSA COURT

5306 Santa Rosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Santa Rosa Court, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Tampa condo with pool view in fabulous location close to Westshore Plaza and the Westshore business district. Kitchen is modern. Breezy covered and screen enclosed balcony enjoys views of pool. Large living room, dining area, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and an updated bath. Private washer & dryer is located in the balcony closet. Small dog or cat allowed with owner approval. The community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, security gate, and the best location in Tampa Bay! Seconds to the interstate & TIA, the Westshore business district, minutes to downtown Tampa.
Now available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have any available units?
5306 SANTA ROSA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have?
Some of 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5306 SANTA ROSA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT offers parking.
Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT has a pool.
Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have accessible units?
No, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 SANTA ROSA COURT has units with dishwashers.
