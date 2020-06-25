5306 SANTA ROSA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Tampa condo with pool view in fabulous location close to Westshore Plaza and the Westshore business district. Kitchen is modern. Breezy covered and screen enclosed balcony enjoys views of pool. Large living room, dining area, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and an updated bath. Private washer & dryer is located in the balcony closet. Small dog or cat allowed with owner approval. The community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, security gate, and the best location in Tampa Bay! Seconds to the interstate & TIA, the Westshore business district, minutes to downtown Tampa.

Now available.