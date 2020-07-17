All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD

5302 West Kennedy Boulevard · (813) 390-2233
Location

5302 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
GREAT SOUTH TAMPA OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE BEACH PARK-WESTSHORE AREA. Immaculate Ground Floor Unit in the gated "Siena Villas" complex.
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Unit with a spacious open floor plan boasts:
Galley style Kitchen with adjacent eating/dining area and abundant cabinetry, Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet, Large Living, Room with French Doors leading out to your private screen patio area, Newer High Efficiency Central HVAC System, Wood Floors in Living and Dining areas & Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms, Private Washer and Dryer within unit's own utility room, Pool and Workout Room, Blue Ribbon Schools Grady - Coleman - Plant HS
This very well maintained and manicured community features Gated Security, a Clubhouse, Pool, a Fitness Center, beautifully Landscaped Courtyard areas and car wash/detailing facilities. Located in one of the mist desirable and convenient area of South Tampa, this residence offers immediate access to I275 and Howard-Franklin interchange and highways and is within very close proximity to Tampa Airport, International Mall, Westshore Mall and Downtown Tampa. Please call to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
