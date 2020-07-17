5302 W KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym pool

GREAT SOUTH TAMPA OPPORTUNITY IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE BEACH PARK-WESTSHORE AREA. Immaculate Ground Floor Unit in the gated "Siena Villas" complex.

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ground Floor Unit with a spacious open floor plan boasts:

Galley style Kitchen with adjacent eating/dining area and abundant cabinetry, Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet, Large Living, Room with French Doors leading out to your private screen patio area, Newer High Efficiency Central HVAC System, Wood Floors in Living and Dining areas & Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms, Private Washer and Dryer within unit's own utility room, Pool and Workout Room, Blue Ribbon Schools Grady - Coleman - Plant HS

This very well maintained and manicured community features Gated Security, a Clubhouse, Pool, a Fitness Center, beautifully Landscaped Courtyard areas and car wash/detailing facilities. Located in one of the mist desirable and convenient area of South Tampa, this residence offers immediate access to I275 and Howard-Franklin interchange and highways and is within very close proximity to Tampa Airport, International Mall, Westshore Mall and Downtown Tampa. Please call to schedule a viewing.