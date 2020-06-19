5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6

Amenities

This 2-bedroom 1 bath ground floor condo is located in South Tampa, on Bayshore Blvd, just south of Gandy! This home has shiny tile floors, and an open floor plan. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and a oversized black fridge. The ample bedrooms have newer carpeting and large closets and there is a beautiful upgraded bathroom The community has a pool and laundry facilities on site. Ample parking for all size vehicles on site. This home is convenient to MacDill AFB, and easy commute to St Pete, Downtown Tampa and the Ballast Point Pier and waterfront park! Beautiful tree lined location and available now! You will love the South Tampa ambiance!