Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6

5221 Bayshore Boulevard ·
Location

5221 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This 2-bedroom 1 bath ground floor condo is located in South Tampa, on Bayshore Blvd, just south of Gandy! This home has shiny tile floors, and an open floor plan. The updated kitchen has stainless appliances and a oversized black fridge. The ample bedrooms have newer carpeting and large closets and there is a beautiful upgraded bathroom The community has a pool and laundry facilities on site. Ample parking for all size vehicles on site. This home is convenient to MacDill AFB, and easy commute to St Pete, Downtown Tampa and the Ballast Point Pier and waterfront park! Beautiful tree lined location and available now! You will love the South Tampa ambiance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have any available units?
5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have?
Some of 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 does offer parking.
Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have a pool?
Yes, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 has a pool.
Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 Bayshore Blvd Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
