Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT

5218 Beach Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Beach Breeze Court, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed/ 2..5 bathroom townhome in the desirable area of Westshore. Upon entering into the unit you will be greeted with a small sitting area, access to the one car garage and stairs leading to the main living area. The second floor consist of an open floor plan with a large kitchen, spacious dining area, and cozy living room with views of the beautiful court yard. Plenty of room to host gatherings. The kitchen consist of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Making your way up to the third floor you will be greeted with the 2 bedrooms. The secondary bedroom is nicely sized, has a walk-in closet and access to the guest bathroom. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the courtyard, large walk in closet and ample space in the master bath. All bedrooms have laminate flooring, as well as the living and dining area. There is plenty to do in the area; with shopping, restaurants and entertainment right around the corner. Don't worry about commute for work either as I-275, Veterans and I-4 are close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have any available units?
5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have?
Some of 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT offers parking.
Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have a pool?
No, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT has units with dishwashers.
