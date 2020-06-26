5218 BEACH BREEZE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed/ 2..5 bathroom townhome in the desirable area of Westshore. Upon entering into the unit you will be greeted with a small sitting area, access to the one car garage and stairs leading to the main living area. The second floor consist of an open floor plan with a large kitchen, spacious dining area, and cozy living room with views of the beautiful court yard. Plenty of room to host gatherings. The kitchen consist of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Making your way up to the third floor you will be greeted with the 2 bedrooms. The secondary bedroom is nicely sized, has a walk-in closet and access to the guest bathroom. The master bedroom has a beautiful view of the courtyard, large walk in closet and ample space in the master bath. All bedrooms have laminate flooring, as well as the living and dining area. There is plenty to do in the area; with shopping, restaurants and entertainment right around the corner. Don't worry about commute for work either as I-275, Veterans and I-4 are close by.