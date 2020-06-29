All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave

5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave - Unit A Available 06/20/20 Beautifully Updated 1 bedroom Apartment! Hardwood Floors! Stainless Appliances! Washer/Dryer and Water all included - Location, location...This desirable updated Seminole Heights Historic Bunglette is within walking distance to the best food, bars, and art in the Tampa Bay area. Situated in the heart of Seminole Heights in a restored historic 1920's building, you will love the charm of the open concept kitchen/living area with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and even includes a dishwasher and washer/dryer. Just 5 minutes north of downtown Tampa with easy access to I-275, beaches, Ybor City, TGH, Busch Gardens, USF, and so much more. One car parking, water, sewer, and trash included in monthly rent. The application fee is $40 and we perform background, credit checks, and income verification. No dogs permitted, a cat may be considered on a per-case basis. Call today 727-265-3144 x 1 to arrange for more information and viewing. Hurry, this one will not last!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5799010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have any available units?
5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have?
Some of 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave offers parking.
Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have a pool?
No, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have accessible units?
No, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave has units with dishwashers.

