5208 1/2 N Suwanee Ave - Unit A Available 06/20/20 Beautifully Updated 1 bedroom Apartment! Hardwood Floors! Stainless Appliances! Washer/Dryer and Water all included - Location, location...This desirable updated Seminole Heights Historic Bunglette is within walking distance to the best food, bars, and art in the Tampa Bay area. Situated in the heart of Seminole Heights in a restored historic 1920's building, you will love the charm of the open concept kitchen/living area with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and even includes a dishwasher and washer/dryer. Just 5 minutes north of downtown Tampa with easy access to I-275, beaches, Ybor City, TGH, Busch Gardens, USF, and so much more. One car parking, water, sewer, and trash included in monthly rent. The application fee is $40 and we perform background, credit checks, and income verification. No dogs permitted, a cat may be considered on a per-case basis. Call today 727-265-3144 x 1 to arrange for more information and viewing. Hurry, this one will not last!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5799010)