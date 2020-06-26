All apartments in Tampa
520 S ARMENIA AVENUE.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

520 S ARMENIA AVENUE

520 South Armenia Avenue · (813) 220-5569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1239D · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated 2/2 condo in the heart of SOHO close to bars, shopping, grocery and restaurants and the Hyde Park Village. This spacious condo has excellent tenant privacy with a bedroom suite on each side including walk in closets. There is plenty of storage, spacious laundry area and plenty of natural light coming into the unit. This is a large and spacious unit on the third floor just a few steps from the two assigned gated garage parking spaces. Your guests will enjoy coming over as you entertain using the built in grill and beautiful pool area. Quick drive to the University of Tampa, Crosstown Expressway, Downtown Tampa and Channelside. There is a lot to love about this condo and the area so call for your personal visit and make the SOHO district your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have any available units?
520 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have?
Some of 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
520 S ARMENIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 S ARMENIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

