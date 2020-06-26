520 S ARMENIA AVENUE.

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2/2 condo in the heart of SOHO close to bars, shopping, grocery and restaurants and the Hyde Park Village. This spacious condo has excellent tenant privacy with a bedroom suite on each side including walk in closets. There is plenty of storage, spacious laundry area and plenty of natural light coming into the unit. This is a large and spacious unit on the third floor just a few steps from the two assigned gated garage parking spaces. Your guests will enjoy coming over as you entertain using the built in grill and beautiful pool area. Quick drive to the University of Tampa, Crosstown Expressway, Downtown Tampa and Channelside. There is a lot to love about this condo and the area so call for your personal visit and make the SOHO district your new home.