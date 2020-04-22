All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:24 PM

5133 S NICHOL STREET

5133 Nichols Street · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Nichols Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Enjoy the privacy of a boutique community while living just steps from Bayshore Blvd, Ballast Point, and more! This three story townhome boasts 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an abundance of both living and storage space. Oversized master bedroom is complimented by a spa like bathroom with his/her sinks, his/her closets and soaking tub. Serene private patio overlooks the Tampa Yacht Club grounds and equestrian center and is complete with a tranquil private pond. Additional features include, hardwood floors throughout, large formal dining room, 2 car garage, and additional guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have any available units?
5133 S NICHOL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have?
Some of 5133 S NICHOL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 S NICHOL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5133 S NICHOL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 S NICHOL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET offers parking.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have a pool?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have accessible units?
No, 5133 S NICHOL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 S NICHOL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5133 S NICHOL STREET has units with dishwashers.
