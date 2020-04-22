5133 S NICHOL STREET

Amenities

Enjoy the privacy of a boutique community while living just steps from Bayshore Blvd, Ballast Point, and more! This three story townhome boasts 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an abundance of both living and storage space. Oversized master bedroom is complimented by a spa like bathroom with his/her sinks, his/her closets and soaking tub. Serene private patio overlooks the Tampa Yacht Club grounds and equestrian center and is complete with a tranquil private pond. Additional features include, hardwood floors throughout, large formal dining room, 2 car garage, and additional guest parking