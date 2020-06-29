5130 BRIDGE STREET

Amenities

FOR LEASE….Brand NEW Stunning 3 BEDROOM/ 3 ½ BATH “PLANT” MODEL townhome with 2 car garage and Smart home technology located in the beautiful Westshore Marina District at Inlet Park. Be a part of this exciting New waterfront community in South Tampa. Upgraded quartz countertops, wood cabinets, tile and wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom and bathroom make this a perfect space for a home office setting. Two master suites and a spacious kitchen and living and dining room, plus an additional flex space. Gas stove and tankless water heater. Strategically located close to TIA, Downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg. Having over 2100 sqft. of living space, makes this property a rare find at the rate of $3500 per month. Rate includes all CDD and HOA fees.