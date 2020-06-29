All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:42 AM

5130 BRIDGE STREET

5130 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE….Brand NEW Stunning 3 BEDROOM/ 3 ½ BATH “PLANT” MODEL townhome with 2 car garage and Smart home technology located in the beautiful Westshore Marina District at Inlet Park. Be a part of this exciting New waterfront community in South Tampa. Upgraded quartz countertops, wood cabinets, tile and wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom and bathroom make this a perfect space for a home office setting. Two master suites and a spacious kitchen and living and dining room, plus an additional flex space. Gas stove and tankless water heater. Strategically located close to TIA, Downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg. Having over 2100 sqft. of living space, makes this property a rare find at the rate of $3500 per month. Rate includes all CDD and HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
5130 BRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 5130 BRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5130 BRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5130 BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 BRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
