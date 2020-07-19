5125 Palm Springs Blvd 15101, Tampa, FL 33647 Tampa Palms
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in New Tampa with Washer and Dryer included - Beautiful 1br/1ba condo right off of Bruce B Downs in New Tampa. This beauty includes washer and dryer already in the unit. Brand New Granite just installed and fresh paint. Just listed and available now but it will go fast, apply today!
Terms: -$900.00/month (12-month lease) -Security deposit starting $900.00 -$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18 -Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by employer -Wireless Internet Ready -Cable Ready -Cooling System: Central Air -Washer and Dryer Hookup -850 Square Feet
Utilities Included in Rent: -Water -Sewer -Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets). -Non-Aggressive breeds only -One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
Please contact our office at 813-252-5112 to scheduled a showing.
Virtual tour video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQeDyEGM9Xo
(RLNE3274703)
