Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

509 S. Willow Ave

509 South Willow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 South Willow Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Luxury finished Townhome in beautiful Hyde Park - Property Id: 286032

Beautifully and luxury finished spacious townhome in prestigious Historic Hyde Park neighborhood, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, oversize 2 car garage, separate formal dining room with wainscoting, volume 12 foot ceilings throughout on both floors, granites, travertine on all floors, huge master suite with his and her closets, crown moldings, casement windows and doors, double pane custom wood windows, dinette area and bonus room downstairs for study. Every room is wired with Cat5 for high speed cable. All Kohler plumbing. Garden tub in master bath. Included in the total square footage of 3000 sf is a two room + bath garage apt. to use as additional bedrooms, office or small apt. for guests. It is rented as a whole. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Main house has master and two bedrooms, back apt has the 4th bedroom.
Lease could also begin in June upon arrangements.
TOP school district (Gorrie, Wilson, Plant).
Excellent location, walk to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286032
Property Id 286032

(RLNE5801369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S. Willow Ave have any available units?
509 S. Willow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S. Willow Ave have?
Some of 509 S. Willow Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S. Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 S. Willow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S. Willow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 S. Willow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 509 S. Willow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 509 S. Willow Ave offers parking.
Does 509 S. Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 S. Willow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S. Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 509 S. Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 S. Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 S. Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S. Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 S. Willow Ave has units with dishwashers.

