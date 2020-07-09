509 S. Willow Ave

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Luxury finished Townhome in beautiful Hyde Park - Property Id: 286032



Beautifully and luxury finished spacious townhome in prestigious Historic Hyde Park neighborhood, 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, oversize 2 car garage, separate formal dining room with wainscoting, volume 12 foot ceilings throughout on both floors, granites, travertine on all floors, huge master suite with his and her closets, crown moldings, casement windows and doors, double pane custom wood windows, dinette area and bonus room downstairs for study. Every room is wired with Cat5 for high speed cable. All Kohler plumbing. Garden tub in master bath. Included in the total square footage of 3000 sf is a two room + bath garage apt. to use as additional bedrooms, office or small apt. for guests. It is rented as a whole. Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Main house has master and two bedrooms, back apt has the 4th bedroom.

Lease could also begin in June upon arrangements.

TOP school district (Gorrie, Wilson, Plant).

Excellent location, walk to Hyde Park Village and Bayshore !

