All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
508 S Glen Ave Apt 5
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

508 S Glen Ave Apt 5

508 South Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

508 South Glen Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Don't miss out on this reasonably priced property in booming South Tampa! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants and a short drive to all that Downtown Tampa and Hyde park have to offer. Grady/Coleman and Plant School district. Located on 2nd and 3rd floor(no upstairs neighbors!) with balconies on both floors off of the living room and master bedroom. hardwood floors greet you as you enter. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the living room/dining room combo with pass through into the kitchen. Front load washer-dryer included! The large master bedroom has THREE closets and bathroom with double sinks and separate tub/shower.. The second bedroom has a fun loft space to enjoy. New roof just installed and deferred building maintenance completed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have any available units?
508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have?
Some of 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College