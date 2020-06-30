Don't miss out on this reasonably priced property in booming South Tampa! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants and a short drive to all that Downtown Tampa and Hyde park have to offer. Grady/Coleman and Plant School district. Located on 2nd and 3rd floor(no upstairs neighbors!) with balconies on both floors off of the living room and master bedroom. hardwood floors greet you as you enter. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the living room/dining room combo with pass through into the kitchen. Front load washer-dryer included! The large master bedroom has THREE closets and bathroom with double sinks and separate tub/shower.. The second bedroom has a fun loft space to enjoy. New roof just installed and deferred building maintenance completed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have any available units?
508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have?
Some of 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S Glen Ave Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
