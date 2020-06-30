508 S Glen Ave Apt 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Don't miss out on this reasonably priced property in booming South Tampa! Walking distance to great shops and restaurants and a short drive to all that Downtown Tampa and Hyde park have to offer. Grady/Coleman and Plant School district. Located on 2nd and 3rd floor(no upstairs neighbors!) with balconies on both floors off of the living room and master bedroom. hardwood floors greet you as you enter. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in the living room/dining room combo with pass through into the kitchen. Front load washer-dryer included! The large master bedroom has THREE closets and bathroom with double sinks and separate tub/shower.. The second bedroom has a fun loft space to enjoy. New roof just installed and deferred building maintenance completed!