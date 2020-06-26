506 E Caracas St

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming three bedroom + bonus room, three bath home located in the highly desirable South Seminole Heights neighborhood. Features include original floors, doors, hardware, windows, and more, which all contribute to the allure of owning an original Heights home. Enter from the front porch through the 8' doorway into the living room, which boasts 10' ceilings and six windows that allow an abundant amount of natural light into the space. Continue into the oversized dining room and again appreciate the 8' doorways, ample natural light, and original features. To the right is the large updated kitchen, featuring wood cabinets and granite-tiled counters and backsplash, newer stainless appliances which include a gas range and new microwave that vents exhaust out, and ample space for a cafe table or cupboard/hutch. Off of the kitchen is a large and nicely finished mud/laundry room that includes a stacked washer and dryer. This space leads to the covered and screened back patio, which overlooks the oversized back yard that includes a putting green, outdoor bar, swing set, new paver patio and walk way, outdoor shower, oversized storage, and carport with secured and automated gated access. Back inside and still downstairs is the bonus room and a full guest bath. Upstairs features three generously sized bedrooms, an updated guest bath and master bath, master walk-in closet in addition to an oversized closet, and a reading nook or desk space. Schedule a showing today to view this beautiful home!



(RLNE4889990)