Tampa, FL
506 E Caracas St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

506 E Caracas St

506 East Caracas Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Caracas Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming three bedroom + bonus room, three bath home located in the highly desirable South Seminole Heights neighborhood. Features include original floors, doors, hardware, windows, and more, which all contribute to the allure of owning an original Heights home. Enter from the front porch through the 8' doorway into the living room, which boasts 10' ceilings and six windows that allow an abundant amount of natural light into the space. Continue into the oversized dining room and again appreciate the 8' doorways, ample natural light, and original features. To the right is the large updated kitchen, featuring wood cabinets and granite-tiled counters and backsplash, newer stainless appliances which include a gas range and new microwave that vents exhaust out, and ample space for a cafe table or cupboard/hutch. Off of the kitchen is a large and nicely finished mud/laundry room that includes a stacked washer and dryer. This space leads to the covered and screened back patio, which overlooks the oversized back yard that includes a putting green, outdoor bar, swing set, new paver patio and walk way, outdoor shower, oversized storage, and carport with secured and automated gated access. Back inside and still downstairs is the bonus room and a full guest bath. Upstairs features three generously sized bedrooms, an updated guest bath and master bath, master walk-in closet in addition to an oversized closet, and a reading nook or desk space. Schedule a showing today to view this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Caracas St have any available units?
506 E Caracas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 E Caracas St have?
Some of 506 E Caracas St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E Caracas St currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Caracas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Caracas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 E Caracas St is pet friendly.
Does 506 E Caracas St offer parking?
Yes, 506 E Caracas St offers parking.
Does 506 E Caracas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 E Caracas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Caracas St have a pool?
No, 506 E Caracas St does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Caracas St have accessible units?
No, 506 E Caracas St does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Caracas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E Caracas St does not have units with dishwashers.
